I’m under attack over my race, ethnicity – Kemi Badenoch

Nigeria born Kemi Badenoch has revealed the racism she has endured as the first black woman to lead the Conservative Party in the United Kingdom.

Badenoch, who expressed surprise over the scale of the abuse she faced, revealed the development in an interview she granted the Sunday Times.

The Tory leader said she did not expect the level of hostility since her election despite the fact that she had before now said that Britain was “the best place in the world to be black”.

She said: “There’s a certain cadre of people who clearly can’t cope with the fact that I won this and I’m doing it.

“The level of personal attacks from anonymous people, it’s hysterical.

“Not even just from MPs.

“I actually don’t think it’s that many MPs.

“I think it’s two to three people out of 120.

“That’s nothing.

“But online as well.

“People used to talk about Trump derangement syndrome.

“I think there’s a Kemi derangement syndrome: ‘How could she possibly have done this?’

“There’s a lot of ethno-nationalism creeping up, lots of stuff about my race and my ethnicity and the tropes around: ‘Well, she couldn’t possibly have done this all by herself.’”

Badenoch, who was born in Wimbledon but grew up in Nigeria before moving back to the UK at 16, rarely speaks at length about her race or heritage.

She has previously said she no longer feels Nigerian and has frequently criticised anti-racism campaigners and critical race theory.

She told the Sunday Times: “I always try to think of every possible explanation before I go to race and racism.

“I think that is a healthy way to run a society.

“I remember when I stood up a few years ago and said Britain is not a racist country – ethnic minorities do very well here, it is white working-class boys who are actually struggling on a lot of metrics, and I got pilloried for that.

“My view is that there are people out there who will say whatever it is, they will throw whatever kind of mud at you and they will hope that it sticks.”

Badenoch now faces a defining period as party leader, preparing for her first conference speech while countering speculation of a challenge from her shadow justice secretary, Robert Jenrick, with the Conservatives polling at just 17 percent.

