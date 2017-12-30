Aisha Buhari collapses, President chides security agents for allowing son take bike ride

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, who was in Adamawa State when the news of her son’s bike crash came, collapsed and had to be placed on bed rest at Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja.

Yusuf Buhari, had a bike crash Tuesday night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and broke his head and one of his limbs.

Before the scary incident, he was reportedly trying to overtake his friend when he suddenly skidded off the road and, in the process, hit his head and limb on the hard surface.

He lay there unconscious for a while before being rushed to the hospital.

A family source said the First Lady was immediately alerted and had to rush back from Adamawa State.

But a top government source disclosed that on getting to Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja, she was prevented from seeing her son because of the severity of the accident.

That led her to conclude that he had died, and collapsed and had to be revived and placed on bed rest.

The Director of Information to the wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, however denied that his principal, collapsed or was on bed rest in the hospital.

The media aide, who described the report as wicked, said Mrs. Buhari was by her son’s bedside like any concerned mother will do and there was nothing wrong with that.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the report as it is false.

Security remains tight inside and around Cedacrest Hospital where the First Lady and her injured son, Yusuf, are on admission.

A visit by Saturday Sun to the hospital showed that personnel from different security agencies have been strategically stationed to protect the V.I.P. patients.

However, despite the presence of four vehicles filled by policemen, two men of the Department of State Services and one Toyoya Hilux containing personnel of the Nigeria Civil Security and Civil Defence Corps, friends and family members of the Buharis have continued to throng the hospital.

In the meantime, the management of the hospital has continued to maintain sealed lips on the progress of the First Lady and her son.

No statement has been issued on their state of health.

This is even as calls made to the line of the Chief Medical Director of Cedacrest, Dr. Felix Ogedegbe, by Saturday Sun rang for sometime before going into voice mail.

Dignitaries and top government functionaries, including the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and his wife, Toyin, some governors and ministers have visited the hospital.

President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have visited his son at the hospital on Wednesday night and expressed displeasure with the security operatives in charge of the Presidential Villa for allowing Yusuf to leave home at 8pm on Tuesday for power-bike racing.

In a related development, the President was joined by the Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura; the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, to pray for the quick recovery of Yusuf.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Aso Rock Mosque, Sheik Abdulwahid Suleiman, at Friday’s Jumat Service.

Others at the prayer session were presidential aides and villa staff among others.

Suleiman, who urged the first family to accept the tragedy in good fate, prayed for God’s guidance and protection of the first family and all Nigerians.

He also prayed for peace and tranquility in the country.

• Saturday Sun.