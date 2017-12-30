Four feared dead in farmer-herdsmen clash in Taraba

Four persons are feared to have died in the clash between the herdsmen and farmers in Minda, Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State on Thursday.

The development has been confirmed by the police.

According to eye witnesses, trouble started when a farmer in the village apprehended a herdsman grazing on his guinea corn farm.

When he approached the grazer, he was attacked with a machete and struck to death.

A passerby who attempted to intervene was also said to have been killed by the herdsman.

The Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, has confirmed the development.

Misal said two other persons were killed after the father of the young grazer, whom he identified as a Fulani boy, visited the bereaved family and was attacked on his way back home.

This led to fresh crisis that led to the death of two others.