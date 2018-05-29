Again Fayemi, Oni meet in Abuja

It is a follow up to their first meeting a day after the primary election won by Fayemi.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming election in Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Tuesday met with one of his co-contestants for the ticket of the party for the poll, Engr. Segun Oni.

The meeting, according to informed source, was at the Abuja home of Oni.

It is a follow up to their first meeting a day after the primary election won by Fayemi.

The details of the Abuja meeting were not available as at press time.

But sources said it is not unconnected with the need to forge a united front ahead of the July 14 governorship election as well as roles to be played by Oni in the campaign.

Fayemi had after the election said his Campaign Council will include all aspirants for the APC ticket.