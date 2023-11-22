Adeleke, Ojo and falsehood, by Tunde Busari 

His Excellency Governor Ademola Adeleke must be laughing himself off while reading all the lies currently being wrapped around his name simply because he is the executive governor of Osun State.

Almost a year in the office, he must have been familiar with the fact that he is passionately hated by his victims of the July 16, 2022 election.

So, he ought to have prepared for this. He is indeed unperturbed, hence his contagious dance at every occasion because he understands the pains of his opponents who have to wait for another round of elections in 2026 to try their luck again and get another round of defeat.

Thus, why the legislative matter on the Chief Judge, Mrs Adepele Ojo should be tied round Adeleke’s neck shouldn’t surprise him. He is the big head which must bear the bigger headache. But in the name of fairness, the fourth columnist should show interest in the actual circumstances, leading to the ordeal of Ojo. The House of Assembly, on the floor of which the petition authored by judicial officers was submitted, has done what is right before the truth is intercepted and turned to falsehood by the hungry wolves. The allegations levelled against the CJ include:

1. Diversion of the funds for the State Judiciary Library.

2.Diversion of the robe allowance of a brother judge of the Osun State High Court.

3.Indiscriminate suspension of judicial staff without going through the Judicial Commission and diversion of their salaries.

4.Diversion of revenue due to the government from filing electronic affidavits through the sole appointment of a consultant by the Chief Judge.

5.Disobedience of a court judgement that discharged and acquitted a judicial staff of the allegation of embezzling N30,000 typing sheet fund.

6.Diversion of the proceeds that was recovered from the convicted armed robbers of the Ikirun robbery.

These allegations are still allegations under investigation. If they are proved to be unsubstantiated and phoney, Ojo shall dance back to her coveted seat. But if conversely she is found culpable, the matter shall be handled by due process which says no sinner shall go unpunished.

It is still part of the hazard of the office that Adeleke is being blackmailed, using the Ile-Ife case with which he has no connection. Evidence has surfaced that Mr Rahaman Adedoyin is an ally of Adeleke’s predecessor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and his All Progressives Congress (APC).

While this won’t be the last of the challenges Adeleke will face, I am convinced that he will always come out of every plot unscathed because he is sincere to the extent of turning a blind eye to the clannish sentiment over the CJ’s matter.

He could have used his position to save the face of her sister but he refused such temptation because of his belief that all he does and does not do in the office are being monitored by God who put him on that seat of authority.

Tunde Busari is Special Assistant on Community Communication to Osun State Governor.