Policemen involved in killing of Rivers landlord arrested

The Rivers State Police Command said it has arrested some of its operatives accused of killing Eze Nyebuchi of Woji community in Obio Akpor area of the state.

The Command Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, confirmed the arrests in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

In the statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko, Disu said the suspected killer policemen were arrested alongside a suspect fingered in the torture and murder of Nyebuchi.

He said: “We have visited the scene of the crime and condoled with the family members of late Nyebuchi.

“Suspects involved in the death of Nyebuchi, including the police officers, have been arrested and are currently at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for interrogation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that policemen arrested Nyebuchi, a landlord, after he forcefully evicted a tenant from his property.

After several days in police custody, the Woji community Council of Chiefs pressured the police to reveal the whereabouts of the landlord.

Following public outcry, a search party was conducted and Nyebuchi’s decomposing body was found in an uncompleted building in Chokocho, Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Shortly after the body was found, youths of Woji community took to the streets on Monday to vent their anger over the suspected torture and killing of Nyebuchi.

The violent protest degenerated into a deadly clash between the protesters and the police as gunshots were fired sporadically into the air to scare the protesters.

The paramount ruler of Woji Community, Eze Emeka Ihunwo, said injuries were found on the head and jaw of Nyebuchi, indicating that he was beaten to death.

“I call on our youths to maintain the peace as justice will be served,” the paramount ruler assured.