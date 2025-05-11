99th birthday: Aiyedatiwa, former governors extol Pa Fasoranti’s virtues

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and former governors Olusegun Mimiko and Gbenga Daniel on Saturday extolled the virtues of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, on his 99th birthday.

Aiyedatiwa, Senator Daniel, and Mimiko spoke at the second edition of Chief Reuben Fasoranti Public Lecture in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Ondo State governor described Fasoranti as “a stalwart and champion of Yoruba culture and values, being an epitome of the Yoruba Omoluabi ethos”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lecture was organised by University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Ondo State Chapter in commemoration of the 99th birthday of Pa Fasoranti.

Aiyedatiwa said: “We are celebrating the ‘life’ in the ‘years and journey’ of an elder statesman, an exemplary personality, an icon and one of the brightest lights of our country, Nigeria.

“Pa Fasoranti has exemplified service, courage, conviction, and devotion to humanity throughout his life, a life of purpose, unwavering bravery, impact, and inspiration.

“It particularly gladdens my heart to be present today in this ceremony, which provides another unique opportunity to reflect on the state of Yoruba culture and values.

“We are also reminded of the importance of unity, resilience and cultural preservation.

Also Read

“Pa Fasoranti’s life and legacy embody these values, inspiring us to work towards a stronger and more united Yoruba race.”

According to the governor, the sons and daughters of Yoruba should continue to draw inspiration from Pa Fasoranti’s life and legacy.

Earlier, Mimiko said that the elder statesman’s life had been full of modesty, integrity, and honesty.

He said: “Baba is modest in everything, sartorial elegance, everything about him has made remarkable contributions to this state as a former Commissioner for Finance.

“In terms of his homework, I mean, ethos.

“He’s run his business very successfully.

“He is an educationist, but most importantly, the Yoruba people have proved their confidence in him as their Asiwaju, as the leader of Yoruba people worldwide.”

Similarly, Daniel described the Afenifere leader as an undisputed leader that had shown what leadership should portray.

He added that Pa Fasoranti epitomised the ethos of “Omoluabi”, which captured honesty, wisdom, diligence, respect, responsibility, and character.

The former governor spoke on a theme: “Wanted: A Strong and United Yoruba Race as Panacea for Reviving the Vanishing Yoruba Values.”

According to him, the Omoluabi values should be a practical guide for civic responsibility and social harmony, and not merely a cultural inheritance.

He said: “Cultural and ethical rebirth, and economic progress need not be pursued in isolation because they are interconnected.

“Afenifere should not be a vehicle for cultural and moral rebirth in the South-West alone.

“It should also be leveraged on its historical credibility to reach out to other parts of the country in reforming the society and set it on the path of progress.”

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Post Views: 30