Insurgency: Gov. Zulum bans sale of petrol in Bama

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has directed the immediate ban on the sale of petrol in filling stations across Bama Local Government Area, including Bama town and Banki, following the rise in insurgency.

The directive by Zulum followed consultations with security agencies as part of the ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the area.

Malam Dauda Iliya, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Maiduguri.

“I have directed the immediate ban on the sale of petrol in Bama town, Banki, and other parts of Bama Local Government Area with immediate effect,” Zulum said.

He warned that anyone found violating the directive would face the full wrath of the law.

He added: “Let me make it clear, there will be no sacred cows in the enforcement of this ban.

”Security agencies have been given strict orders to clamp down on any filling station or individual contravening this directive.

“Anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly.”

Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the state and called for the support and cooperation of residents in the ongoing fight against insurgency.

The governor has consistently implemented measures aimed at cutting off supplies to insurgents and curbing their mobility in conflict-affected areas.

