65 Nigerians win big in Mega Billion Draw as part of Independence Day celebration

Sixty-five individuals across Nigeria have been announced as the latest winners in the Mega Billion Draw. Each winner receives One Million Naira.

The recent draw, part of the ongoing Mega Billion promo, has brought excitement to participants. The stories of these 65 winners, spanning city centres and rural communities, confirm widespread participation in the initiative.

Imagine receiving the confirmation call or message. For many, this money offers concrete possibilities: furthering education, starting a business, or securing a more comfortable future for their families.

One winner, Sarah Akpara, a businesswoman who won 5 Million Naira, expressed her gratitude: “I just came to the Y’ell Centre to sort out some things. I never imagined something like this would happen. This money will help me expand my small business.”

Speaking on the promo, Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, emphasised that the Mega Billion Promo was launched to reward loyal customers. ““In the last couple of years, it’s been a very tough time for the average Nigerian. And as a company that is committed to making our customers’ lives better, we consistently look for ways to achieve this. This Mega Billion promo is one of such initiatives,”

The total of 65 winners highlights the wide reach of the draw across the country. It demonstrates a commitment to enriching the lives of participants and fostering optimism.