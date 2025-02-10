400 Akwa Ibom underprivileged children receive succour 

The Acting First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Helen Eno Obareki, has pledged to sustain her late mother’s legacy of providing succour for the needy in the society, showing this by elevating 400 children.

The Acting First Lady made the pledge during her visit to the inmates of the Special Care Home in Uyo, the state capital.

The visit was part of activities marking one year of the Golden Initiative For All, a project her mother, Patience Umo Eno, initiated before her death.

The pet project, which she used to reach out to the less privileged while alive, has received a boost after the inauguration of Obareki, her daughter, as the First Lady-designate.

Obareki assisted about 400 children with special needs.

At the SCH, she encouraged the inmates not to see their plights as a total misfortune, but a challenge they would overcome and make meaning out of their lives, urging them to view their stay at the home “as a pruning phase that will propel you towards a greater destiny”.

Represented by the House of Assembly member representing Uruan State Constituency, Dr. Itoro Etim, Lady Obareki, who showered the children with assorted gifts items, including toiletries and food, tasked them to remain focused and intentional about achieving success in their lives.

She assured them that the visit from the GIFA Foundation was a demonstration of love and an ongoing support for the well-being of all children in the state.

She said: “I see many of you breaking barriers.

“Many of you will smash glass ceilings.

“I see many of you doing a whole lot for yourselves if only you do not give up and lose focus.

“February has a lot of significance.

“That is why we are here.

“It is the month of love; the month that gave birth to GIFA.

“This is the month that brought Her Excellency, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, to life and I want to tell you that she lives on; she lives in GIFA; she lives in all the activities of GIFA.”

The Acting First Lady praised the caregivers for their dedication to guiding the children and prayed for God’s strength and support for them in these challenging times.

The Honorary Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Mobilisation in Uyo Senatorial District, Hon. Elsie Esara, encouraged the children to “avoid unruly behaviours, adhere to the Home’s instructions and trust that with God’s help, you will emerge as prominent professionals in society, including medical doctors, lawyers and engineers”.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Margaret Edem, who was represented by the Director, Children Department, Diana Henry, expressed gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for his fatherly love and support for the Home, and Lady Obareki for her unexpected compassionate visit.

Edem revealed that the home is home to over 400 children, including 11 undergraduates, a serving youth corps member, an engineer employed in the state civil service, some in primary and secondary schools, and others acquiring vocational skills.

She however noted that the facility is in a deplorable state and requires urgent renovations as well as additional staff, mattresses, furniture and medical supplies for the health centre.

Speaking on behalf of the inmates, a 100-level student of Sociology and Anthropology at the University of Uyo, Esther Friday, thanked the governor and Obareki, whom she described as their parents, for providing food, clothing, and shelter for them, while praying God to protect them in all their dealings.

