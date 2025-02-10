Why my second marriage collapsed — Gospel singer

A gospel music singer, Paul Nwokocha, has revealed why his second marriage to Goodness Nwokocha, collapsed a little over one year it was contracted.

The gospel singer, who spoke in a viral video over the weekend, left his first wife, Alice, over accusations that she maltreated him.

This time around, Nwokocha accused Goodness, who is from Nkpa in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, of infidelity.

Speaking in the viral video following the response to the collapse of his second marriage on social media, he said: “I have seen many comments questioning my decision to end this marriage.

“Let me make it clear: If I find out that my wife is living a life that dishonours God and men, I will make the same decision again.

“If you were in my shoes and discovered that your wife was sending nude photos to her male friends, what would you do?”

