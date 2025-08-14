2027: Sule denies anointing any governorship aspirant in Nasarawa

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says he has no preferred candidate among the governorship aspirants for the 2027 election in the state.

He said he would only back a candidate with the capacity to sustain his development strides in the state beyond 2027.

Sule disclosed this on Thursday in Lafia while hosting members of the Forum of Former Local Government Council Chairmen(FFLGCC,) alongside members of the Forum of Former Local Government Councillors(FFLGC) in the state.

He said his administration had done a great deal to develop the state.

The governor dismissed insinuations that he was backing any of the 28 governorship aspirants seeking to succeed him in 2027.

He specifically refuted claims that he had a preferred governorship aspirant, describing such assertions as mere speculation.

According to him, “That is why, if anybody tells you that I am supporting this person or that person, it’s just grammar.”

“People are just telling their stories. At one time, they said I was supporting the Accountant General. Then, at another point, they said it is Wadada.

“Then, at one point, they said it is Faisal. If you see people running back and forth like this, you know there is no truth in any of this. It is just speculation,” he said.

The governor said he would only support the aspirant who had the capacity to sustain the development strides of his administration.

According to him, the state has enormous potentialities, adding that he would only support that aspirant who had the capacity to explore these potentialities.

“We have done the least that we can do, but we are doing great things for the future.

“We have opened opportunities for the state to have an improved internal revenue generation.

“When investors come in, that is when we will continue opening because the number of opportunities in Nasarawa is enormous,” he added.

The governor assured of his administration’s continued commitment to key into positive policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Earlier, leaders of the delegation, Musa Adamu Sa’idu of the FFLGCC and Hashimu Abubakar, leader of the FFLGC, commended the governor for his sterling leadership and for carrying the people of the state along.

Members of the forums pledged their continued loyalty and support for the success of Sule’s administration.

