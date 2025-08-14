We had fairytale wedding, nothing can change that – Davido replies critics

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has responded to critics of his recent white wedding to Chioma in Miami, dismissing negative opinions about the occasion.

The high-profile wedding, attended by numerous celebrities, politicians, and influential figures from around the world, has sparked considerable discussion online.

While many have celebrated it as a grand expression of love, others have voiced criticisms regarding certain aspects.

In a heartfelt post on his X account on Wednesday, the singer said he and his wife are still basking in the joy of the celebration, regardless of public opinion.

The Unavailable crooner expressed his immense pride and joy over the event, boldly declaring it a “fairytale wedding” and directly countering any negative commentary.

He wrote, “We had an amazing Wedding Perfect INFACT! Me and my wife body still Dey sweet us like this.

“NOTHING UNA FIT DO SAY OR MAKE UP will never change the facts that we had fairytale wedding!

“And one of the best days if not the best day of our lives! The whole world celebrated us!”

Fans have widely praised Davido for his unwavering focus on the positive aspects of the event and his ability to remain unaffected by the criticisms.

