Ex-Imo AG lauds Otti for appointing Edo-born Benson Ojeikere as Abia HoS

Former Imo Attorney General, Chukwuma Ume, SAN, has commended Governor Alex Otti of Abia for the appointment of Edo-born Benson Ojeikere as the state’s Head Of Service.

Ume said such action had elevated meritocracy over primordial sentiments and parochialism.

The senior lawyer stated this in a letter addressed to the governor dated August 12 and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said Ojeikere’s appointment to the exalted position is a clear demonstration of Otti’s commitment to upholding the principles of excellence and meritocracy over mediocrity in the governance of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ojeikere, a youth corps member from Edo, was posted to Abia in 1999, where he served and emerged as the best corps member.

He subsequently got an automatic employment in the state’s civil service.

In 2023, Gov. Otti appointed him a permanent secretary, following his emergence as one of the best in the selection process, and was posted to the Government House, where he served until his appointment as HoS.

“You have once again given Nigerians a reason to believe that excellence still has a place in the public service and in our nation building efforts.

“The appointment of Mr Benson Ojeikere, a bright star son of Edo State as the Head of Service in Abia is a rare and powerful statement that the true boundaries of leadership are drawn, not by ethnicity or state of origin, but, by competence, character, and functional contributions of the individuals.

“Your Excellency, you elevated meritocracy over mediocrity, progress over politics, and performance over parochialism.

“In fact, you have rekindled the very spirit that built the nations: the courage to reward hard work, intelligence and patriotism without prejudice.

“You have shown that progress in governance is not about the length of one’s political reach, but about the height of one’s moral and visionary compass.”

Ume said the story of Ojeikere was a vivid reminder about the original dream of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to him, it is a vision where young Nigerians, regardless of where they come from, can plant roots in any part of the country, water them with dedication and discipline, and watch them grow into towering trees of national service.

He said the appointment would be an inspiration to the youths to cultivate lasting bonds, promote national integration and develop a sense of corporate existence and shared destiny.

