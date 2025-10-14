2026 Hajj: NAHCON briefs Saudi on preparations, gives update on air carriers appointment 

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has informed the Saudi authorities that the process of appointing air carriers for the 2026 operation is in its final stages.

NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman gave the update during a virtual meeting with Saudi’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, on Tuesday.

According to a report by Ahmad Muazu, of the Commission’s Public Affairs Unit, the meeting was part of ongoing consultations with the Saudi authorities to ensure seamless coordination for the upcoming Hajj.

Prof. Usman while briefing the meeting confirmed that NAHCON will shortly formalize and communicate the list of approved airlines to Saudi’s Ministry Hajj and Umrah Affairs, in ensuring alignment with Saudi aviation protocols and paving the way for slot allocations and flight schedule harmonization.

On Tour Operators, Prof. Usman informed the Ministry that NAHCON is in the advanced stage of screening and will retain the same grouping of companies into 10 same as in previous year, assuring that the Hajj body will soon provide the names of lead companies and confirm that the Tour companies will maintain the same camp zones as allocated in 2025.

Prof. Usman reiterated NAHCON’s dedication to ensuring a well-organized and spiritually fulfilling Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims, in full compliance with the expectations of the Saudi authorities, restating,“the Commission remains committed to fostering strong collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to deliver a successful 2026 Hajj”.

In his response, the Saudi Ministry’s representative, Youssef Jamal Altharthi, commended NAHCON’s proactive efforts, emphasizing the importance of early submission of pilgrims’ data to facilitate efficient planning.

Altharthi also urged NAHCON to ensure compliance with health guidelines and advocated for early visa processing to enable timely issuance of Nusuk cards.

He highlighted a new policy requiring pilgrims to receive their Nusuk cards upon arrival at the airport, rather than at hotels or during departure to Makkah, to streamline operations.

The meeting was attended by NAHCON officials, including: Prof. Abubakar A. Yagawal, Commissioner for Policy, Research, Statistics, Information, and Library Services (PRSILS), Prince Anofi Olarenwaju Elegushi, Commissioner for Operations and Licensing, Alh. Mohammed Ali, NAHCON Secretary, Alh. Alidu Shutti, Director of Administration and Human Resources and Dr. Danbaba Haruna, SA General Duties to the Chairman/CEO.

The Eagleonline reports that during the meeting, the NAHCON boss outlined key milestones in Nigeria’s preparations, including: the successful securing of initial camp bookings slots and associated services, fully aligned with the Saudi Hajj calendar.