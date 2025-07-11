2026 Hajj: NAHCON begins preparations for pilgrimage

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced preparations ahead of the 2026 pilgrimage following the successful completion of the 2025 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Pakistan, made the disclosure while speaking to journalists in Kano shortly after his arrival from Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

“We have received clear instructions from the Saudi authorities that they will not wait for any country to finalise their arrangements late. They want all logistics concluded early.

“We are now seeking approval to announce the Hajj fare for 2026 soon, so we appeal to all Nigerians intending to perform the pilgrimage to register early,” he said.

Pakistan expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah for a smooth and successful Hajj operation that witnessed the safe return of Nigerian pilgrims.

He also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, singling out President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their unwavering support.

“In the name of Allah, we thank the Almighty who made it easy for us, and for our pilgrims, to lead them, support them, and return home with joy and fulfilment.

“We thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his full backing.

“The Vice President, under whose office we work directly, followed our progress step by step.

“Their guidance and support gave us the strength to work as one team, speak with one voice, and achieve the results we are celebrating today,” he said.

Pakistan noted that feedback from pilgrims and high-ranking officials, including members of the National Assembly’s Committees on Foreign Affairs and Hajj Affairs, attested to the success of the 2025 Hajj.

“What I would say, you’ve already heard from the pilgrims, from our senators and members of the House of Representatives. They’ve said it all,” he added.

Also Read:

He also commended the Nigerian media for their consistent support and for helping NAHCON communicate its message to the public effectively.

“We thank you for your role in taking our message to Nigerians. Your partnership has been valuable, and we hope this cooperation continues,” he stated.

The NAHCON boss, however, emphasised that the success of the 2025 Hajj operation was not a personal achievement or that of the commission alone, but the result of divine blessing and collective effort.

“This success belongs to Allah. He is the one who blessed this exercise and made it possible for our leaders and pilgrims to return home satisfied.

“We only executed what was divinely destined,” Pakistan said.

On preparations for the 2026 Hajj, Pakistan said the commission had learned valuable lessons from the 2025 operations and was already building on that experience to ensure an even more seamless exercise next year.

“We’ve learned a lot from this year’s Hajj. Insha Allah, we intend to deliver a better and more efficient operation in 2026,” he assured.

He urged intending pilgrims to begin early registration as Saudi Arabian authorities have announced plans to conclude all preparations for next year’s Hajj within the next two to three months.

Post Views: 3