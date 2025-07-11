NNL Playoff: Four team pick NPFL tickets

Four teams have picked tickets to the Nigeria Premier Football League after their polaoiff in the Nigeria National League.

Warri Wolves FC and Kun Khalifat FC on Thursday in Asaba, Delta State capital, secured promotion to the NPFL from the Southern Conference of the NNL.

In their second match of the group, decided at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Warri Wolves defeated Crown FC of Ogbomosho 2-1 to top the group with six points and five goals.

In the other group match, Kun Khalifat FC pipped Osun United FC 2-1 to place second in the group with three points and two goals.

Warri wolves, also known as the Seasiders, had last Sunday in their first game defeated Kun Khalifa FC by 3-0, while Osun United and Crown FC settled for a 1-1 draw.

The match between Warri wolves and Crown FC was delayed for about 15 minutes due to a downpour that resulted to flooded pitch, disrupting the free-flow of the game.

Warri Wolves broke the deadlock when diminutive winger, Abdullateef Yusuf, put the seasiders ahead in the 28th minute of the first half of the encounter.

However, Crown FC fought back and got the equaliser through striker Wasiu Falolu in the 32nd minute of the first half, as both teams went into the break with one goal apiece.

On resumption of the second half, the two teams mounted persistent attacks to find the winning goal, but it was Warri Wolves that got the winner after dominating the second half.

Energetic forward, Igbunu Evwierhurhoma, got the seasiders with a beautiful strike in the 38th minute of the second half to end the game at 2-1 in favour of Warri Wolves.

In a post match interview, Chief Coach of Warri Wolves, Napoleon Aluma, attributed his team’s victory to determination and faith.

Aluma said: “Today is a special day for all of us.

“You can see the atmosphere here.

“We are overwhelmed and overjoyed.

“It is by faith that we are going back to the NPFL because that is where we have always belong.

“In the two games we have played, we fought with determination and zeal for victory.

“I want to dedicate this our promotion to the sports-loving governor of Delta, Governor Sheriff Oborewvori, who provided everything we needed.

“I mean everything to enable us to achieve this promotion.

“On challenges ahead of us in the NPFL, we will go back home, sit down with the management and work out plans to build the team and improve in every department of the team.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the other match of the Southern Conference, Kun Khalifat FC defeated Osun United FC by 2-1 to join Warri wolves on the promotion train to the NPFL.

In the Northern Conference, Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi and Barau FC of Kano both secured promotion to the NPFL ahead of the 2025/2026 season with their victories.

Wikki Tourists hammered Yobe Desert Warriors FC 4-0 to top the group with five points and four goals, while Barau FC beat Doma United 2-0 to place second in the group.

