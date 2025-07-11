Lagos to demolish buildings in Lekki over ROW encroachment

The Lagos State Government (LASG) says it will demolish some buildings around the Lekki area of the state over encroachment on the Right of Way (ROA).

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said this when he spoke with newsmen after an inspection tour of some projects.

This was around the Lekki area on Thursday.

Wahab also appealed to residents to always be patient during flash flooding during the rains.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner visited the Oral Estate and Purple Mall, among others, all in the Lekki axis.

Wahab said: “We were at Oral estate a few weeks ago, and then we asked those families to take time so we can review.

“So, we came back after the review and then to see what we have to do to remove those contraventions and have a win-win with the citizens staying there.

Also Read:

“We have to remove some contraventions on the ROW of the Ikota River because the river is the only channel that supports the Atlantic.

“God forbid, if anything happens on the other Lagos Atlantic, the only way you can save the whole Island, including this place, is through the Ikota River.”

Wahab, who said the ROW had been badly encroached upon by a lot of developments, added that they had to re-establish the ROW of the river.

He said: “Their systems 156, 157, 44 and 44A, even 46, are all discharged to the Ikota River.

“So now they have narrowed it down at those points.

“And you all saw it yourself.

“They were building on the bank of the Ikota River.

“So, we have to just re-establish the ROW for the Ikota River.

“And then they have to also install the sheet piles.

“The sheet piles is to ensure that they won’t go beyond it in future.”

Sheet piles are long, thin, interlocking structural sections driven into the ground to create a continuous wall for retaining soil or water.

They are used in both temporary and permanent structures for various applications, including retaining walls, cofferdams, and waterfront structures.

Wahab added that the sheet piles were a way of pushing them back, sanctioning them, removing what they needed to remove, and then mitigating the impact on the ROA of the Ikota River.

He added: “They have to install the sheet piles at their own cost.

“By Monday, we want to see their commitment to install the sheet piles, which should not take them more than seven days.

“Once those commitments are not there, we do what we have to do, but we have to remove them.

“It is obvious to even them.”

On the number of houses that would be removed, the commissioner said the figure would be determined in the coming week.

“We will know by next week, but houses have to be removed on the ROA of the Ikota River,” he said.

On flash floods in some parts of the state, the commissioner appealed to residents to be patient when they experience these floods.

Wahab said: “When it rains heavily, I tell people every time there’s a lock-up, lock-up is basically telling you that storm water or rain water can’t discharge to the natural outlet, which is the lagoon or the atlantic.

“So, when you have that for a few hours, the water level is high, there will be flash flooding.

“The next morning, if you go to those areas, you won’t see the water anymore.

“It must have receded, and that’s what happened.

“So, it’s about nature and science.”

Wahab appealed to residents to be patient, saying that the floods would disappear after one or two hours.

He said: “The appeal is let us be patient.

“If you have no emergency, you can still stay where you are.

“After one or two hours, the water body will leave the road or the space for you.”

Post Views: 3