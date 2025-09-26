2025 Conference: GOCOP unveils list of panelists

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has unveiled the list of panelists for its 2025 Annual General Conference.

The AGC, which will be held on October 9, is themed: “Reconciling Campaign Promises with Governance Realities: Challenges and Prospects.”

In a statement on Thursday, GOCOP announced that Chief Samuel Ortom, a former Governor of Benue State, will serve as one of the panelists at the upcoming 2025 conference.

The statement, endorsed by the Publicity Secretary of GOCOP, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, disclosed that the panel discussion will also feature Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Registrar, Base University, Abuja; Prof. Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Director, Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG); Prof. Chidi Amuta, Journalist/CEO, Wilson and Weizmann Associates; and Alhaji Lanre Issa-Orilu, Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

Also Read:

The conference, Nweke said, will take place on October 9, 2025 from 10am at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

He recalled that GOCOP had earlier announced that the keynote speaker will be Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and immediate past Governor of Katsina State.