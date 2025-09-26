Eve’s Desire: Oral sex, the intimacy builder, by Tiwa Says

I was having a discussion with a male colleague of mine the other day and somehow the conversation drifted to sex and intimacy in relationships. He has been married for over 20 years and he was bored with his sex life. He explained that he was open to exploring but his partner wasn’t really keen.

I asked if they engage in oral sex. He said earlier in their marriage, they dabbled into it, but after a while, it just wasn’t a priority anymore.

We discussed extensively and I encouraged him to have a discussion with his partner on exploring again the pleasures of oral sex.

It occurred to me that there may be a lot more couples at this stage of sexual redundancy. So it is a good time to discuss the benefits of oral sex for pleasure and intimacy between couples.

Intimacy in relationships is much more than physical closeness: It’s about connection, vulnerability, and trust. While many couples focus on penetrative sex as the core of their physical bond, oral sex often plays an overlooked, yet powerful role in strengthening intimacy. Done with love, care, and communication, it can become not just a source of pleasure, but a deep builder of emotional closeness between partners.

When couples talk about sex, the conversation often revolves around penetration: positions, stamina, orgasms. Yet, one of the most overlooked, and arguably the most intimate, aspect of sexual connection is oral sex. Far from being just a prelude or an optional extra, oral sex can serve as one of the strongest bridges of intimacy between partners.

In fact, oral sex combines three powerful elements that intimacy thrives on: vulnerability, generosity, and communication. When partners approach it with openness and tenderness, it becomes more than a physical act. It turns into a ritual of trust, exploration, and connection.

Let’s explore how oral sex can transform a couple’s intimacy and why embracing it can strengthen relationships inside and outside the bedroom:

1. Oral Sex as an Act of Generosity

Unlike penetrative sex, which often involves mutual stimulation, oral sex is inherently giving. The partner who performs it is dedicating time, attention, and focus solely to the other’s pleasure.

This selflessness builds intimacy because it shows that your partner’s satisfaction matters to you. It’s not just about technique, it’s about presence. Eye contact, gentle touches, and responsive listening all enhance the experience, making the receiver feel adored and prioritised.

Generosity in the bedroom creates reciprocity. When one partner experiences such devotion, they are often eager to return it, creating a cycle of giving and receiving that bonds both emotionally and physically.

2. The Vulnerability Factor

To allow a partner such closeness requires deep trust. Many people carry insecurities about their bodies—appearance, smell, taste, or performance. By opening up to oral sex, couples confront these insecurities together.

For the giver, there is vulnerability in being so near, in surrendering control to another’s reactions. For the receiver, there is vulnerability in letting go of self-consciousness to embrace pleasure fully.

This mutual exposure—physical and emotional—cultivates intimacy on a level that simple intercourse may not always reach.

3. Communication Beyond Words

Good oral sex demands communication. Partners must learn to express what feels good, when to adjust pressure, and how to navigate boundaries. Sometimes these conversations happen with words; other times, they happen through non-verbal cues like sighs, movements, or gentle guidance.

Couples who talk about oral sex often find that the courage to communicate in the bedroom carries over into daily life. Being able to say: “I like this, I need that, please slow down,” strengthens not just sexual intimacy, but also emotional communication.

4. Oral Sex as Erotic Foreplay

For many couples, oral sex is the gateway to deeper arousal. It heightens anticipation, prolongs desire, and allows lovers to savour the build-up before penetration.

This extended foreplay deepens intimacy because it slows everything down. Instead of rushing toward climax, partners linger in exploration. They learn patience, curiosity, and the joy of touch. The result? More satisfying, connected sexual experiences.

And sometimes, oral sex doesn’t even need to lead to penetration. On its own, it can be a complete, fulfilling expression of love and desire.

5. The Chemistry of Closeness

Science backs up what lovers already know—sexual intimacy releases oxytocin, the “love hormone.” This chemical fosters bonding, trust, and feelings of closeness.

Oral sex, in particular, enhances these effects because of the focused attention and prolonged stimulation involved. The act becomes not just about physical release, but about reinforcing emotional ties.

The afterglow often lingers long after the act itself, leaving partners feeling deeply connected and cared for.

6. Variety and Playfulness

One danger in long-term relationships is routine. Intimacy can become mechanical, predictable, and less exciting. Oral sex introduces variety and playfulness, reminding couples that exploration is part of love.

Experimenting with different techniques, positions, or settings can reignite passion. For some, incorporating oral sex into moments outside of “scheduled intimacy”—like surprising a partner in the morning, or after a long day—adds spontaneity that strengthens both erotic and emotional bonds.

Playfulness in sex mirrors playfulness in love: it keeps relationships fresh, exciting, and adventurous.

7. Breaking Taboos and Building Trust

In some cultures and relationships, oral sex still carries stigma or taboo. Choosing to embrace it together can be liberating, allowing couples to rewrite their own script for intimacy.

By breaking through inhibitions, lovers affirm trust in each other: “With you, I feel safe to explore.” This freedom creates not just sexual satisfaction, but emotional empowerment.

How Couples Can Make Oral Sex More Intimate

Slow Down: Instead of rushing to climax, savour the act. Explore, tease, and linger. The slower the pace, the more connected it feels.

Use All the Senses: Look into each other’s eyes, touch gently, whisper affirmations. Turning oral sex into a full-body experience heightens intimacy.

Give and Receive Freely: Avoid keeping “score.” Some nights, one partner may give more than they receive—and that generosity deepens love.

Create a Safe Space: Talk openly about hygiene, preferences, and boundaries so both partners feel comfortable and relaxed.

Celebrate Vulnerability: Instead of hiding, embrace being seen. Compliment your partner’s body and reactions—it builds confidence and closeness.

Blend it with Affection: Oral sex doesn’t have to be raw and intense all the time. Combine it with kisses, cuddles, and gentle touches to make it tender and loving.

By treating oral sex as a ritual of intimacy rather than a performance, couples turn it into one of the most powerful tools for connection in their sexual toolkit.

In conclusion, oftentimes oral sex is dismissed as foreplay, a “bonus” or something reserved for moments of heightened lust. But for couples who see it differently, it becomes a profound expression of intimacy.

It’s not about who does what or how well—it’s about the energy of care, attention, and trust exchanged in the act. It’s about listening to each other’s bodies, letting go of inhibitions, and saying without words, “I want to know you, please you, and connect with you completely.”

When approached with love and respect, oral sex becomes far more than an erotic act. It becomes love in action—a bridge that binds couples closer, deepens trust, and transforms passion into intimacy that lasts well beyond the bedroom.

