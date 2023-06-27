2023 Hajj: NAHCON expresses dissatisfaction over inadequate tents at Muna

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate tents for Nigerian pilgrims at Muna by the Saudi Company vested with the responsibility of securing enough facility in the area.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, stated this while answering questions from journalists.

This was after inspecting the situation at Muna on Monday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Hassan also said that the commission was was not pleased with the feeding arrangement.

He said the meals were inadequate and served late to the pilgrims.

He said NAHCON envisaged that the problem was most likely to occur and earlier suggested that the commission be involved, but the Saudi authorities concerned insisted they had a mega kitchen and about three alternate plans to deliver to the satisfaction of all.

Hassan revealed that the commission had already notified the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Nigerian plight over tents and feeding.

According to him, they were scheduled to meet later on Monday night to review situations on ground and chart a cause on how to solve the problems encountered so far.

Hassan further stated that there has been a standing rule that only satisfactory services provided would be charged and paid for, while refunds were made for those poorly handled.

“However, pilgrims paid not to be refunded, but to have the comfort to worship Allah with ease,” said the chairman.

He said NAHCON would insist and press for a serious, meaningful and satisfactory improvement within the shortest possible time, so that Nigerian pilgrims would conclude their Hajj rituals with ease.

On the condition of the pilgrims generally, the NAHCON boss expressed delight that they were on high spirit despite the unexpected challenges they are contending with in the meantime.

Hassan added: “I have seen people happy only because they are people of faith.

“We have seen people who are totally not happy on two scores.

“Number one, obviously the tent of the camp is totally unsatisfactory, and I must tell you the camp is unsatisfactory at tent ‘C’ where the majority of the pilgrims are.

“So also is the same situation at the VIP tent.

“All of these facilities were paid for, but obviously the provision made were far little compared to the number of pilgrims.

“Apart from the number of tents, it is also clear that food has not been adequate and also has not been timely.

“The issue of tent is exclusive to Saudi Arabian authorities.

“We have no way to expand or to contract it, but we have their understanding that is enough for all.

“I must say that we are very disappointed, but in the end quite a number of pilgrims were left to stay outside the camp.”