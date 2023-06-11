2023 Elections: PEPC views Peter Obi’s first video evidence

The Presidential Election Petitions Court on Saturday viewed the first video evidence presented before them by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 polls, Peter Obi.

Both are petitioners in the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 challenging the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Respondents are Independent National Electoral Commission, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the resumed hearing of the petition on Saturday, two videos were played before the court .

The court had earlier admitted the flash drive of the videos in evidence.

The two videos were produced through two subpoenas dated May 30 and June 6, which was served on Channels Television.

The videos were interviews with the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, on preparation for the election.

The videos were tendered through a subpoenaed witness from Channels TV, Lucky Obowo-Isawode.

All respondents in the petition objected to the videos but reserved their responses to their final written addresses.

The petitioners through their counsel, Jubrin Okitepa, tendered in evidence form EC40GEU from six local government areas of Benue State.

They further tendered form EC40OG(1) from one local area of Benue State and INEC certified true copy of the form in respect of Benue State.

The court marked and admitted all in evidence.

All the respondents’ counsel objected to it but reserved their responses to their final written addresses.

Meanwhile, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned until Tuesday for further hearing of the petition.