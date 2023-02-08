You don’t need to relocate to Abuja or Lagos to become a star, Patience Ozokwor tells colleagues

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokor, a.k.a Mama G, has told her colleagues that they do not need to relocate to Abuja or Lagos to become a star in the movie industry.



Ozokwor stated this during a candle procession night in honour of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Madam Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, on Tuesday night in Enugu.



The movie star noted that many actors and actresses started their career in Enugu but relocated to Abuja and Lagos moment they became stars and forgot their roots.



“But for me, I said I am going to stay in Enugu, inside village and when I go to Lagos, I tell them I am a village woman.



“I stay at Ngwo in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and God has shown me that you can become a star from anywhere.



“You don’t need to be in Lagos or Abuja,” Ozokwor said.



Advising her colleagues further, Ozokwor said, “If you are good enough, they will call you even from America.”



She added that she had received Member Federal Republic award, Centenary Award given once in every 100 years.



“I did not even know who put my name there, so you can be picked from anywhere.



“That is the statement I wanted to make in this industry but I am happy that I am saying it today,” she said.