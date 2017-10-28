Yoruba Council of Youths salutes Gani Adams on emergence as Aare Ona Kakanfo

The Yoruba Council of Youths has felicitated with the National Coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress, Otunba Gani Adams, on his emergence as the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate.

The position of the YCY was contained in a letter to Adams, signed by its National President, Aremo Oludotun Hassan.

The letter, dated October 27, 2017, reads: “We heartily received with joy and full encomium, Your Eminence consideration and conferment as the 17th Aare Onakanfo of Yoruba Land by His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemmi 111, Iku Baba Yeye 1, The Alaafin of Oyo, which proves your worth as eminently deserving role of the title.

“We see these as a value added toward consolidating on Your Eminence track records of excellence and service to humanity, as well as your referred tasks and continued responsibilities of leading the Yoruba nation aright and ensuring peaceful coexistence of Nigeria at all times, especially in her current trying times, ranging from lack of good governance, youth development, corruption, rule of law, violation of fundamental human rights, inequality in sharing of accruable economic resources in land, more importantly, we need your immense frontal consideration on serving as the vanguard voice of the voiceless masses on true fiscal federalism, devolution of power and restructuring with the creation of a brand new people’s constitution in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Y.C.Y believes in you as the Generalissimo of Yoruba Land, it behoves upon Your Eminence shoulder the traditional and socio-economic interests of the entire good people of Yoruba Land, with much emphasis on youth integration and development, precipitating our demand for “APERO” a bi-monthly meeting of ALL Yoruba Indigenous Youth Organization Leaders and Stakeholders with Your Eminence for strategic deliberation on various issues and areas of mutual interests and consolidation towards ensuring an egalitarian society.

“Once again, on behalf of the entire leadership and members of the highest leading umbrella body of youth and student in Yoruba Land: The Yoruba Council of Youths (Worldwide) and Yoruba Youth Leaders Forum, we heartily congratulates Your Eminence, may Your reign bring forth monumental growth, peace and developments in Yoruba Land, Nigeria, Africa and the entire global community.

“Accept the assurances of our highest regards.

“Oye Amori Ooo… Ase Eledumare.

“O’odua Agbe Wa Ooo.”