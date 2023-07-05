Why we are yet to pay June salary to some workers — FG

828 828

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has blamed some technical challenges for the delay in payment of June salary to some Federal Government workers.

The reason for the delay was made known by Bawa Mokwa, Director of Press, OAGF, in an interview on Wednesday.

He said the office is working round the clock to ensure that the problem is resolved.

Mokwa said the delay was caused by technical challenges with the Government Integrated Financial Management System, one of the salary platforms.

He said: “As we speak, the Directors and the consultant in charge of the platforms are in a crucial meeting, working round the clock to resolve the problem.

“Anytime from now, the salaries will start to drop.”

Meanwhile, some civil servants in Abuja have been lamenting delay in the payment of June salaries.

According to Uloma Offor, the salary is overdue.

Offor said: “I depend on this monthly salary to survive; I pay my debts and buy food items, but with the delay all these are not possible.

“I plead with the Federal Government to pay up so I can restock my home, my children are crying at home.”

Another civil servant, Jones Tolu, said the delay in the payment of salary, coupled with the removal of petrol subsidy, had made life difficult for the masses.

Tolu said: “My friends in some parastatal and ministries received their June salaries, but not all of them.

“My children cannot go to school because I have outstanding payment to make and their examination comes up soon.

“The government is not even saying anything.

“They should take urgent steps to address the situation so that civil servants can meet their financial needs.”

A trader in Wuse Market, Ibrahim Umar, said that he experienced low patronage over the Sallah celebration and is still experiencing it due to the delay.

Umar said: “The market has been experiencing low patronage in recent times, and this is connected to the delay in payment of June salary to civil servants.”