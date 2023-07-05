Tinubu meets Anyim, Metuh in Villa

828 828

President Bola Tinubu Wednesday met with the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim and a former National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic party PDP,

Olisa Metuh at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Anyim, also, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF under President Goodluck Jonathan administration, arrived at the Villa some minutes before 2 pm with Metuh.

The agenda of the trio meeting is not immediately known to the public.

While Anyim contested in the February 25 presidential PDP primary, Metuh publicly resigned from the first opposition and partisan politics in October 2022.

Recall that Metuh was tried over alleged money laundering during Jonathan Presidency. His trial lasted some years during the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.