Vote right candidates not parties, says Christ Embassy at launch of Rhapsody in 7,858 languages

The Christ Embassy has advised the electorates to vote for the right candidates and not for political parties in the forthcoming general elections.

Dr. Eddy Owase, Host pastor, Christ Embassy, Warri Ministry Centre, gave the advice on Sunday in Warri, Delta State.

Owase spoke during: “Commemorating Launch of the the book, Rhapsody of Realities, in 7,858 Languages in the World.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the popular Rhapsody of Realities book has been translated into 7,858 languages to further spread the gospel of Christ to the nooks and crannies of the world.

Owase, represented by Pastor Tom Obiaze, said though the Church was not a political party, the worshippers had the right to vote their conscience and urged them to do so.

He said: “Everyone should vote his or her conscience.

“Vote the right person and not the political party.

“Get your Permanent Voter Card.

“This could be the time to right the wrongs.”

Owase disclosed that the church would commence fasting on Monday in the interest of the country.

The host pastor said the Warri Ministry Centre had been mandated to sponsor the translated print copies of the Rhapsody of Realities in 1,348 languages, which included: Nigeria, Central and Southern Asia.

He said that it cost about N1 million to sponsor each of the languages that had about 1,500 copies.

Owase said that Rhapsody of Realities had impacted on large number of souls across the globe, adding it had been in existence in the past 23 years.

He said: “We are touching all segments of the people, the blind, lame and those who cannot read among others.

“Rhapsody of Realities is a major tool for evangelising Christ.

“It also has audio for the visually impaired persons in the world.

“As you get involved, you can sponsor for one family, friends or companiee.”

Also, the officiating pastor, Marylin Ogaga, who took her sermon from 11 King 7:1-3, urged the people to key into the initiative, noting it would help to further propagate the gospel Christ to the world.

Earlier, Pastor Jide Owoyemi thanked the Founder of Christ Embassy, Dr. Chris Oyakilome, for giving them the direction to go in the gospel of Christ.

“We are propagating the gospel of Christ to the whole world through the Rhapsody of Realities,” Owoyemi said.

Highlight of the event was the official cutting of a cake to launch the project.

NAN reports that those in attendance included clerics, worshippers and traditional rulers.