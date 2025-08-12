Village head in detention over alleged rape

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the detention of a 55-year-old village head from Zambuk community, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area(LGA), for prosecution.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists on Tuesday in Gombe.

Abdullahi said that the incident was reported at Zambuk Police Division on Saturday which led to the subsequent arrest of the suspect.

“On Saturday, about 9pm, Zambuk Division received a report of a 55-year-old Ward Head of Sabon Gari, Zambuk, Yamaltu Deba LGA, who allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl, of the same address.

“Police visited the scene, rushed the victim to General Hospital Zambuk for medical examination, and arrested the suspect,” he said.

According to him, investigation is still ongoing.

The command’s spokesperson, who condemned all forms of sexual violence, urged residents to promptly report cases for swift action.

Also, Abdullahi said that personnel of the command recovered vandalised electric cables, iron pipes and railway track bolts in Bajoga Town in Funakaye LGA of the state.

He further stated that 18-year-old suspect, a wanted armed robber in Kwadom Community of Yamaltu/Deba LGA, was also arrested.

Abdullahi said the suspect allegedly confessed to taking part in two armed robbery cases now pending before the Gombe High Court.

He said that the suspect and recovered exhibit had been transferred to the Anti-Violence Squad Unit for further investigation and prosecution.

He said seven other suspects were detained for prosecution for alleged criminal conspiracy, vandalism, and theft of railway line steel slippers.

