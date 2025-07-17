UNIMED Registrar is dead

The Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Ondo State, Ezekiel Adeniran, is dead.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Isaac Oluyi, on Thursday in Akure.

“The devastating news has thrown the university into mourning, as it was shocking! He was still at his duty post on Monday, 14th July, 2025.

“As at the time of writing this statement, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

“Mr Adeniran assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025 and remained so until his sudden demise today, July 17, 2025.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire university community in this trying moment,” the statement read.

