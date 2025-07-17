UNIMED Registrar is dead

The Registrar of the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, Ondo State, Ezekiel Adeniran, is dead.
This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Isaac Oluyi, on Thursday in Akure.
“The devastating news has thrown the university into mourning, as it was shocking! He was still at his duty post on Monday, 14th July, 2025.
“As at the time of writing this statement, the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.
Also Read
- NCC: Nigeria has attained 79.65% teledensity, 48.81% broadband penetration
- Troops destroy 19 illegal refineries, foil oil theft worth N291m
- Ondo doctors reject FG’s plan to review allowances
- Fidelity Bank promotes quality education in Nasarawa
- ADC to FG: You cannot spend billions to repair refineries, then quietly sell them without a full audit
“Mr Adeniran assumed office as the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on the 6th January, 2025 and remained so until his sudden demise today, July 17, 2025.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire university community in this trying moment,” the statement read.