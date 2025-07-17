Attacks: Mutfwang pledges review of Plateau security architecture

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has pledged to comprehensively review the security architecture of the state to help operatives perform their duties without compromise.

The Director of Press in the Plateau Government House, Gyang Bere, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Bere explained that the governor made the pledge when he visited the communities recently attacked in the state.

Mutfwang reportedly regretted the failure of the security agencies to apprehend any of the attackers, in spite of the presence of a nearby military post.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, claimed lives, left many injured, and resulted in the destruction of homes, including a church.

The governor reportedly condemned the killings in strong terms and assured the people that his administration would not abandon them in their time of grief.

“Let me promise you, by the grace of God, Riyom will not fall.

“We will deploy every resource at our disposal to end this genocide.

“This is not a case of farmer-herder conflict.

“This is terrorism. This is genocide, plain and simple and I assure you, we will escalate this matter to the highest levels,” the statement quoted Mutfwang as saying.

He was also reported to have commended the efforts of “gallant soldiers, who had stood firm in defence of Plateau communities”.

He, however, noted that some bad elements within the security agencies must be identified and removed for peace to reign in the state.

“We cannot continue like this. These attackers are not spirits; real people carried out these atrocities and vanished without a trace.

“Sector Commander, you were in command when suspects were arrested over a soldier’s death and so, why are there no arrests today?

“Those young men currently held must be released immediately unless you have solid evidence to charge them to court,” the governor reportedly said.

He urged the affected communities to find solace in God, and assured them that the government would organise “a dignified burial for those killed and take steps to support those who lost their homes”.

“To our elders and youths, please remain calm and vigilant.

“I thank our young people across these areas for their courage in defending their communities.

“We see you, we appreciate you, and we will continue to support you morally and otherwise to ensure that no one drives you from your ancestral lands,” he reportedly said.

The governor was further quoted to have urged the security agencies to “go after the real perpetrators of the attacks and stop targeting scapegoats.

“I want to hear of arrests, not excuses.

“The era of so-called ‘unknown gunmen’ is over.

“These killers live among us and must be brought to justice. Let them serve as an example to deter others, who plan to destabilise our communities.

“To our security forces, you are not here on a peacekeeping mission. You are deployed to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

“Anyone threatening these lives is an enemy of the state and must be treated accordingly,” he reportedly said.

