UNICAL promotes 35 Lecturers to Professors

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has announced the promotion of 35 academic staff members of the institution to professorial cadre.

Professor Obi made this known at the 234th Senate Meeting held at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday in Calabar.

According to her, 13 professors and 22 associate professors are beneficiaries of the promotion.

The vice-chancellor said that those who made the list of new professors included: Dr. Basil Akwuegwu (Educational Management), Dr. Bob Mgbeje (Biochemistry), Dr. Emon Duke (Nursing Science) and Dr. Oluwatosin Kennedy (Animal Science).

Others were: Dr. Mary Sule (Educational Management), Dr. Joseph Ogar (Philosophy), Dr. Item Atanghwo (Biochemistry) and Rev. Fr. Imo Obot (Educational Foundation).

Obi urged those who benefitted from the promotion to uphold the tenets of sound academic standard, adding that the institution would continue to encourage and promote hard work and diligence.

—