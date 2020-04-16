Tyson Fury slammed Deontay Wilder for “letting himself down” after he insisted he does not recognise the Gypsy King as the WBC champion.

Wilder gave a fascinating interview to Premier Boxing Champions from lockdown, hinting at several issues in the build-up to his loss to Fury and saying he needed to root out the “snakes” in his team.

Fury responded to Wilder’s latest comments on Instagram, blasting his rival for refusing to accept he lost a fair fight.

He said: “Keep letting your self down, Deontay Wilder. It’s sad.

“It was you I smashed that’s the truth. Just admit it and move on, it’s just a fight you win some you lose some that’s boxing pal.”

Wilder’s excuses have attracted ridicule from the boxing world after he suggested he lost to Fury because his outfit was too heavy.

The American activated his rematch clause almost immediately after the fight in February and explained he will not recognise Fury as the WBC champion until after the third bout.

“In my eyes I don’t see Fury as a champion,” Wilder told PBC.

“When I took off my mask, the things that I was doing.

“I’ve been in this sport a very long time so people automatically know how I am.

“People that know boxing know that it wasn’t Deontay Wilder on that night. I was a zombie on that night.

“I wasn’t myself. I felt like a zombie. I’m still reflecting. I can’t believe the things that happened. I’m figuring things out.”

Wilder and Fury were aiming to fight for a third time this summer before the coronavirus pandemic halted those plans.

The expectation now is the heavyweights will go to war in their trilogy fight at the end of the year.