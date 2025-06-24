Two PDP, LP Reps dump parties for APC

The Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party on Tuesday lost one lawmaker each in the House of Representatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Hon. Peter Akpanke and Hon. Paul Nnamchi formally announced their switch during plenary, with their defection letters read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

Akpanke, who was elected on the PDP platform, represents Obanliku/Obudu/Bekwara Federal Constituency of Cross River State.

Nnamchi, elected under the LP, represents Enugu East/Isi Uzo Federal Constituency of Enugu State.

Both lawmakers attributed their defections to internal crises within their former parties and their desire to support and align with the policies and programmes of the APC-led Federal Government.

Their decision was greeted with applause by members of the APC in the chamber as Speaker Abbas congratulated the duo on their new political move.

