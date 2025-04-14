Two confirmed dead, 23 injured in Ebonyi road crash

A fatal accident at Uburu in the Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State has resulted in the death of two persons, while 23 people reportedly suffered varying degree of injury

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred when a 508 bus carrying about 25 passengers, including children, lost control at a sharp bend.

It then collided with another vehicle and somersaulted.

An eyewitness said that the victims, Ebonyi indigenes residing in Imo State, who were returning from a burial ceremony in Okporike, Abakaliki, were involved in the accident.

He said that a nine-month-old girl and an adult female died at the scene and were later confirmed dead at David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), Uburu.

Also Read:

The hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Agwu Nwogo, said 18 passengers, including the driver, are under treatment for fractures, lacerations, and brain injuries, with an 11-month-old child in critical condition on a respirator.

He said that four others with minor injuries were discharged.

Post Views: 17