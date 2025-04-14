2027 Election: PDP Governors rule out joining coalition, merger

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum has declared that the party would not join or merge with any other political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Chairman of the forum, Gov. Muhammed Bala of Bauchi State, stated this on Monday, at the end of its meeting, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

Reading the group’s communique after the meeting, Bala said that the PDP governors resolved that the party would not join any coalition or merger.

He, however, said that PDP as a major opposition party would welcome any party, association or group that was willing to join it, with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

Bala, who was flanked by other PDP governors when reading the communique, equally stated that the forum reaffirmed its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the national secretary of the party.

He said “that on the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, the forum resolved to recommend the Publicity Secretary of the party to act as the national secretary, “pending the nomination and ratification of substantive national secretary from the South East zone by NEC at its next meeting.”

The chairman further stated that the forum reasserted its collective determination to approach the Supreme Court to give a clear verdict on the interpretation of the provision of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state of the federation.

“The forum, therefore, reiterates its solidarity with his Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, on the ordeal in which he and his people are being plunged into by the declaration of State of Emergency.

“And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him to the end,” he stated.

The forum also raised concern over alarming worsening security situation in some parts of the country, especially in Borno, Plateau, Katsina and Edo states.

Bala disclosed that the forum called for review and reordering of priorities and strategies by security agencies that would guarantee improved security across the country.

The forum commiserated with the people of Plateau over the loss of lives in the recent attack in the state.

The chairman of the forum further made it known that the NEC meeting of the party would hold on May 27, “having resolved with the National Working Committee and other relevant organs of the party.”

He explained that zoning committees would be constituted during the May 27 meeting, with a view to addressing all issues relating to running of the party offices.

The chairman of the PDP governors’ forum said that the convention of the party would be held on August 20, “precisely on the 20th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that present at the meeting were Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu); Agbu Kefas (Taraba); Dauda Lawal (Zamfara); Ademola Adeleke (Osun); Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau) Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa) and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) were represented by their deputies, Monday Onyeme and Sen. Akon Eyakenyi respectively.

