Tunji-Ojo, Chrisland MD inspire graduating 2025 Class

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has urged the graduating Class of 2025 from Chrisland Schools to identify and pursue their life’s purpose to achieve success.

Speaking at a joint valedictory service held in Lagos State, the Minister advised the graduating students to set clear timelines for their ambitions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event celebrated the graduation of 327 students from five Chrisland Schools campuses.

The campuses are Chrisland College, Idimu; Chrisland High School, Victoria Garden City; Chrisland High School, Ikeja; Chrisland High School, Lekki; and Chrisland High School, Festac.

All graduates were formally inducted into the Chrisland Alumni network.

The Class of 2025 celebrated with the theme: “Empowered to Soar, Equipped to Conquer.”

Tunji-Ojo, while congratulating the graduates, advised: “You need to have a timeline to achieve success.”

He urged them to consider fundamental questions such as: “What is your purpose?

“How do you want to achieve the purpose?

“When do you want to achieve your purpose?”

Speaking, the Managing Director of Chrisland Schools, Ibironke Adeyemi, challenged the graduating Class of 2025 to utilise their academic and leadership experiences to create a significant positive impact in their subsequent educational journeys and beyond.

Adeyemi said: “I celebrate these diligent, disciplined and dedicated students as they bow out after their successful sojourn in Chrisland.

“They have received world-class education, empowered to soar and equipped to conquer.”

She encouraged the new alumni to reflect on their journey in the institution and leverage the learnings.

She said: “During the course of your journey in Chrisland, you attended various enriching academic and leadership programmes at local and international levels, which have transformed you into adept problem-solvers and forward-thinking leaders.

“Leverage those experiences to pursue your dreams and create a positive impact in your next educational chapter and beyond.”

The Guest Speaker, Phoebe Dami-Asolo, a distinguished alumna and current Senior Franchise Director at Coca-Cola, reminded the graduates that their power to succeed was within.

Dami-Asolo said: “Give your best in any field you find yourself.

“Regardless of age, gender or colour, you have been equipped with everything you need to succeed.”

She also encouraged them to build strong relationships by bonding with their peers, growing their network, empathising with others, and generally shining the light together.

In her valedictory speech, Joana Eke, the valedictorian of the Class of 2025, expressed gratitude to the institution’s founder, Dr. Winifred Awosika, for her “unwavering vision to empower young minds through quality education.

Awosika also extended appreciation to the apex management for sustaining the vision.

“Your dedication to our growth, encouragement and guidance helped shape us.

“Our success today is a testament to vision, intentionality and the power of a supportive academic environment.”

Spiritual guidance was also offered by the Lord Bishop, Diocese of Ijebu, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rev. Peter Oludipe; and Prof. Luqman Adedeji, Head of the Department of Art Education, University of Lagos.

In their separate exhortations, they admonished the graduates to “live right and put God first in all their pursuits”.

A Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, who served as the Chairman of the occasion, commended the “Chrisland brand”.

Asekun encouraged the graduating students “to endeavour to always spend quality time and accord God their highest priority”.

He also urged them “to espouse the right values and develop the kind of character that will take them far in life”.

