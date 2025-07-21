Irreconcilable differences drove me to ADC — Ex-PDP Chairman

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Silas Onu, has said that irreconcilable differences within the party made him defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former chairman made the submission on Sunday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noting that the decision was “patriotic”.

Onu, also a former senatorial candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State said that the roles of few incumbent governors in the party’s affairs have made the differences irreconcilable.

Also Read

He said: “I am, therefore, compelled to pursue my political aspirations on a different but stable platform.

“I am leaving PDP with a heavy heart as the decision didn’t come easy.”

Onu noted that the ADC provided such a stable platform and sought support from his supporters.

He added: “I pray that we sojourn unto the ADC to continue forging a stronger political movement.

“This will be in the overall interest of Ebonyi people.”

NAN reports that Onu was a former Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ebonyi State before emerging as its state chairman.

Post Views: 1