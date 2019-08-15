World football-ruling body FIFA has appointed officials from Mali to take charge of the 2020 Olympics Women’s Football Tournament qualifying match between Nigeria and Algeria in Blida August 28.

Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications at Nigeria Football Federation, disclosed on Thursday in a statement.

The Algeria Football Federation has scheduled the match for the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida, just outside Algiers, to kick off at 7 p.m. Algeria time (same time as in Nigeria).

Teneba Bagayoko will be the referee, with her compatriots Mariam Coulibaly (assistant referee 1) and Djeneba Dembélé (assistant referee 2) also on duty.

The fourth official will be Dorsaf Ganouati from Tunisia, while Mana Dzodope from Togo will serve as referee assessor and Oumou Kane from Mauritania will be the match commissioner.

For the return leg in Nigeria, FIFA has appointed Zomadre Kore from Cote d’Ivoire to be the referee.

The NFF has scheduled this second leg tie for the Agege Stadium in Lagos on September 3, starting from 4 p.m.

Kore’s compatriots —- Lou Ta (assistant referee 1), Denise Akoua (assistant referee 2) and Fatoumata Kra (fourth official) —- will join her on the assignment.

Ghanaian Emmanuella Aglago will serve as referee assessor and Cameroonian Souadatou Kalkaba will be match commissioner.

Meanwhile, Falcons’ Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has been drilling 30 home-based Super Falcons at training sessions in Abuja in the past one week.

No fewer than six overseas-based professionals are being expected to join the team before they fly out to Algeria on August 25.

Nigeria has not participated in the Women’s Football Tournament of the Olympics since Beijing, China in 2008.

The Falcons failed to qualify for the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

30 FALCONS IN CAMP FOR ALGERIA

Goalkeepers: Jonathan Alaba (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Maryam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpala (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons)

Midfielders: Peace Efih (Rivers Angels); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Regina Otu (Pelican Stars); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens)

Forward: Adejoke Ejalonibu (Nasarawa Amazons); Rafiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Lola Phillip (Nasarawa Amazons); Mary-Magdalene Anjor (Bayelsa Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Sunshine Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens).