The Cycling Federation of Nigeria has released the list of 14 cyclists for the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

The Media Officer of CFN, Dorcas Jonah, disclosed this in statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Jonah said the list consists of eight male and six female cyclists.

She said the team would participate in the following events: Team Time Trial, Individual Time Trial, Mixed Relays and Mountain Race in both male and female categories.

The media officer said the team would depart for Rabat, Morocco on Aug. 16, on a chartered flight.

Jonah said the male cyclists in the team are; Mutiu Azeez, Alhassan Shamsudeen, Abaka Kurotimi, Ajibade Qodiri, Smith Gabriel, Akinrotimi Israel, Bakare Afisi and Usman Samila.

The female cyclists are; Grikpa Tombrapa, Ukpeseraye Ese, Marcus Rosemary, Odiase Glory, Durogbade Adejoke and Wachukwu Joy.

She said the team would be accompanied by two Coaches – Mohammed Bashir and Amoo Kamoli-.

According to her, other members of the team are; the Secretary General of CNF, Abulude Dayo and a mechanic, Yakubu Auwalu.

She conveyed the assurances of the Technical Director of CFN, Mohammed Bashir, on the readiness of the Nigeria Cycling Team to make the country proud at the 12 African Games by winning medals for the country.