Tinubu rejoices with Otunba Niyi Adebayo at 65

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has rejoiced with the first civilian governor of Ekiti State and current Minister of Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, on his 65th birthday.

Asiwaju in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, noted that Otunba Adebayo has lived a dedicated life of accomplishments in the service of the people of Nigeria and Ekiti State in particular.

The APC flagbearer also praised the Minister for his unwavering commitment to progressive politics and past sacrifices to see that progressive good governance is firmly entrenched in Nigeria.

“I specially rejoice with Minister of Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, on this glorious occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary. Otunba Adebayo had a privileged background as a son of a respected statesman, but on his own he accomplished greatness for himself as the first democratically elected Governor of Ekiti State where he laid solid foundation of progressive good governance.

“Otunba Adebayo has remained consistent as a committed member of the progressive fold in Nigeria’s politics and his unwavering commitment to ideals of good governance will always be cherished.

“I join family, friends and associates to wish the Honourable Minister a happy birthday and many years of service to humanity in good health.”