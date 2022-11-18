Three arrested for kidnapping, killing of six-year-old boy

Homicide detectives of the Zamfara State Police Command have arrested three men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a six years old boy.

The suspects: Kabiru Idi, 35, Danhauwa Kalla, 31; and Majami Iliya, 27, were arrested on November 3, 2022.

They were nabbed by detectives attached to the Anti-Violence Squad in connection with the kidnapping and suspected murder of six-year-old Laminu Sani.

The Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, a Superintendent of Police, Mohammed Shehu, said that the complainant, Mallam Sani Garba, reported to the Police sometime in 2020 that one of the suspects, Idi, rented a room in his house and stayed for a period of three months, during which he conspired with his collaborators and kidnapped the victim with a view to collecting ransom from the father.

"In the course of the investigation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and further explained their role in kidnapping the child," said Shehu.






