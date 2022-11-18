Gov. Matawalle swears-in new Permanent Secretaries in Zamfara

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has sworn in six new permanent secretaries to fill some vacancies in the state’s civil service.

This is contained in a statement issued Friday in Gusau, by Jamilu Iliyasu, Press Secretary to the Governor.

Matawalle also swore in four newly-appointed Special Advisers and State Auditor-General for Local Governments.

Others included Chairmen and Permanent Commissioners of State House of Assembly Service Commission and Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZASIEC).

Speaking at the inauguration at the Government House, Matawalle urged the appointees to deploy their wealth of experience and expertise in ensuring proper implementation of government policies and programmes.

He reminded the Permanent Secretaries of their role in the general administration of the respective Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) they may find themselves.

He said the success or otherwise of the MDAs to carry out the mandate rested on the officials.

He, therefore, urged the permanent secretaries to stick to the provisions of the civil service rules and ensure zero tolerance to laxity, corruption and indiscipline.

The governor said that his administration would not tolerate any compromise and disregard for the principles of due process and rule of law.

He urged the Special Advisers to see their appointments as a form of trust from the government and goodwill from the people of the state.





