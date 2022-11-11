The therapeutic benefits of sensual massages, by Tiwa Says

It has been a busy and exhausting week and all I want to do is soak in a hot bath and afterwards be the happy recipient of a sensual massage. There is so much stress out there and this puts a lot of strain on the body and mind.

It is important to take time to consciously unwind and refresh. And what better way to do that than to go for a massage?

Massage therapy is an age-long tool that has proved beneficial for healing many ailments in the body, including stress. One type of massage that remains unexplored and misunderstood is the sensual massage. It involves touching and stimulating the body, especially in the erogenous areas, sometimes with the use of oil to build up sexual excitement.

Sensual massages are overlooked maybe because people think it’s just for pleasure… Since most sensual massages end in an orgasm, but its benefits go way beyond that.

A sensual massage involves touch and focuses on the whole body, including intimate areas. It gives you an all-around unique relaxation experience.

Here are some of the reasons you should try the sensual massage:

Did you know that sensual massages help to alleviate not just mental stress, but emotional stress as well? The human body produces the “love hormone”, oxytocin, during orgasm. And this helps in relaxation and maintaining a happy mood.

After a busy day, you deserve a good rest. A sensual massage can deliver that to you easily. In your feel-good state, another hormone that is released is serotonin. This hormone helps to improve the quality of your sleep.

These days that everyone has a busy schedule and there are a lot of distractions, taking time out to have a sensual massage session with your partner can be an exciting way to bond on a more deeper level.

If your bedroom game has been uneventful lately, a sensual massage can switch things up for you because it helps to heighten your senses. The touches help increase the feeling of sexual awareness and excitement.

A massage a month keeps the doctor away

Science has shown that massage therapy enhances the production of white blood cells, which is necessary for protection from sicknesses and diseases. Studies have also proven that sexual activities contribute to improved antibody formation in the body. So why not indulge and get the double benefit of pleasure and sound health?

Keep prostate cancer at bay

Men are advised to have orgasms as often as possible to reduce their risk of prostate cancer. A sensual massage is a good way to start and maintain that.

Tackles premature ejaculation

Men, if you have been having issues with premature ejaculation, a sensual massage is what you need. It helps to improve erections by stimulating the prostate region and the penis. This causes an increase in blood flow to these regions and gives a solid erection, which is needed for enjoyable sex. This may be what is standing between you and the mind blowing sex you have always imagined.

And finally, a sensual massage helps you discover yourself

It provides an outlet where you can release pent-up feelings, discover your innermost sexual desires and just be free. Whether you are stressed, anxious or a bit under the weather, a sensual massage may just be what you need to feel better.

Prioritise self-care, relax, unwind, have loads of sex…do whatever makes you feel alive and happy. Life is short. Make this weekend a memorable one.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Let’s meet tonight in the chatroom. If you want to be a part of it, send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says

Watch out for my YouTube Channel.

#tiwa_says; 09032331388; [email protected].





