Teenager  bags two months  imprisonment for stealing Iron net

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court , Abuja on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old-teenager, Abba Isah, to two months imprisonment for stealing Iron net worth N20,000

Isah of Tipper Garage, Kubwa in Abuja was sentenced on two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

Isah pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

The Area Court judge, Saminu Suleiman, however, gave Isah an option of N15,000 fine and also warned him to be of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Chinedu Ogada, had told the court that the convict committed the offence on June 30.

Ogada said that on the same date, the complainant, Timothy Sabo of Famzh Farms in Byazhin, Abuja, reported the matter at Byazhin Police Station.

He told the court that the convict criminally trespassed into Famzh Farms without the consent of the owner.

He said that the convict made away with the complainant, iron net worth N20,000 and ran away but was Later caught and handed over to the Police for proper investigation.

The prosecutor added that during the police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement.

Ogada told the court that all effort made to recover the remaining prove abortive and the offence contravened Sections 348 and 288 of the Penal Code.