Taraba: First youth, economic, and security summit was a huge success, by Oluwatosin Alex

The just concluded three-day youth, economic, and security summit in Taraba state can be best described as a huge success. Tagged “Harvesting the potential in our youth, repositioning Taraba from potential to prosperity and securing our people’’, and being the first of its kind in the northeast zone, the summit is truly worthy of emulation.

Organized by a 21-man committee spearheaded by the ever-dynamic Mr Benjamin Bako, the three-day summit has boosted the visibility of Taraba state among others. About 123 royal fathers, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd class chiefs, House of Assembly members, members of the House of Representatives, the youth population, economic experts, and security experts among a host of many other important personalities were in attendance throughout the summit.

Apart from its distinctive nature and proposition to the problems faced in Taraba state, the summit further portrays the commitment, dedication, and intentions of His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas to ensure his administration engages the youth population for the progress of Taraba state.

In his courteous nature, Dr. Agbu Kefas stormed the Gym Hall of Jolly Nyame stadium to declare the summit open with powerful messages reminding the teeming audience of the reason behind the summit and reiterating his plans for the youth population in the state.

“Today is a milestone in our history as a state as we hold this maiden edition of the Taraba State Youth, Economic, and Security Summit. This project is dear to my heart because I made a promise and intend to fulfill my campaign promise that 80% of my appointments will be youths and women. The youth will take center stage in this administration.

“The youths are the driving force of any society. It is therefore imperative that we empower them and position them to make the best of their time, their energies, their talent and skills, and their youthfulness. That is what this summit aims to achieve.

“We would create platforms to showcase skills, innovations, and plausible solutions and ideas. The emphasis on employment must stop. Rather, we would encourage youths to be innovative. We would create an enabling environment for them to excel. This is the focus of my administration and that is why we are holding this all-important summit at the beginning of my administration”

On his part, Mr. Benjamin Bako stated that the summit was the birth of a new Taraba state that encourages mental transformation for progress. Speaking on the importance of being acquainted with technological skills, Bako explained that part of the goals of the summit was to arm Taraba youths with 21st-century skills that can guarantee survival.

“If we must make progress, then there must be a mental transformation. That is what this summit aims at achieving. We know that there is a direct correlation between idle youths and criminality.

“The creation of a fresh new Taraba has kick-started today, and you must count yourselves lucky to be here on time. It is time to move forward in unity for Taraba State. Success is intentional. What and who you listen to, and what you know is what frees you or imprisons you in the journey of life. I assure you that after today, you will never remain the same again. Mindset is everything. To succeed you must have a daring mindset and stop spending time in places and with persons that won’t grow you and add value to your life.

“If you continue to listen to analysis that leads to paralysis, no matter how big your certificate is, you are going nowhere. Our dear state today is replete with cemeteries of great dreams because of mindset, wrong orientation, and what people listen to. You become what you think! You must explore, you must be audacious and you must be bold! Certificates can take you up, but only attitude and good behavior can keep you there.’’

“Technology has become the fastest growing Industry in the world and also In our lives now. If you don’t keep learning and adapting to new trends, you will be left stranded with your certificates. We have to accept the reality in the world now that your certificate, which confers your confidence and understanding to some extent, will not help you much if you do not acquire specific skills to survive.’’

The summit came to an end yesterday with several commendations for Dr. Agbu Kefas for organizing such a historic event where priority was given to the betterment of the youth population in Taraba state. His Royal Majesty Dr. Ishaku Adda Agbu, Emir of Jalingo Alhaji Abbas Tafida, Gara of Donga Sanvala Shimbura Gargbanyi, and Lamdo Gashaka all made speeches extolling the virtues of Dr. Agbu Kefas for organizing the event and call for more of such.

In his closing remarks, The governor who was ably represented by his deputy, Alhaji Aminu Alkali described the Summit as very successful, impactful, and historic, vowing that the Taraba State government shall implement all the recommendations of the summit.

Oluwatosin Alex is a public affairs analyst based in Lagos