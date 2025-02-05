Suspended Ogun monarch remanded in prison

The suspended traditional ruler of Orile Ifo in Ogun State, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi, was on Tuesday remanded at the Ilaro Correctional Centre, Ogun State after failing to perfect the bail condition granted him by a Magistrate Court sitting in Ifo.

The spokesman for Correctional Centres in the state, Yinka Odukoya, confirmed the development to reporters on Wednesday.

Odukoya said: “He is in our custody and this definitely means that he was unable to perfect the bail conditions as granted by the court yesterday, but as soon as he is able to do that, he will be allowed to go”.

The Ogun State Police Command had on Tuesday arraigned the suspended monarch over a viral video where he was seen assaulting a 73 year old man, Abraham Areola.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector O. Awoleke in a charge sheet with number MH2b8c/2025 Commissioner of Police vs Abdul-Semiu, said the accused person was arraigned on three counts of conspiracy; assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The charge reads thus, “That Abdul-Semiu ‘m’ and others at large on the 21st of January, 2025 at about 1100hrs at Sojuolu Street, Ifo Magisterial District did conspire together to commit misdemeanor to wit: Assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 517 of the Criminal Code of Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria,2006.

“That you Abdul Semiu ‘m’ and others now at large on the same date ,time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did unlawfully assault one Areola Abraham by slapped him on his face and ear and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 351 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State of Nigeria,2006.

“That you Abdul Semiu ‘m’ and others at large on the same date, time and place in tbe aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by forcing one Areola Abraham ‘m’ to kneel down and assaulted him in the public and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The accused person who appeared before Magistrate F.A Iroko, pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

The Magistrate granted the accused person a bail of N5m, with two sureties in like sum, who must be residents within the court jurisdiction.

The matter was adjourned till March 6 for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of the Civil Society Organizations in the state commended the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration swift action of suspending Ogunjobi for a period of six months.

The CSOs in a statement issued in Abeokuta,and signed by its Chairman, Comrade Solomon Bankole, urged that the matter should not be allowed to die at the preliminary stage in the interest of the life of the victim.

Bankole in the statement expressed disgust with the role played by Oba Ogunjobi wherein the monarch superintended over the public humiliation meted out on the fragile-looking elderly man, whom he forced to prostrate for him on the highway, in addition to several physical assault he received in the hands of the palace aides.

“It beats our imagination to behold the disturbing video of the humiliation carried out on the personality of that 74-years old Chief Areola, by a supposed custodian of the Yoruba cultural beliefs and norms”.

“As a Yoruba man to start with, it is not in our culture; it is against our tradition and values to have children physically assaulting the elders, talk less of having a traditional ruler supervising such public humiliation of someone old enough to be his father.

“I have watched and listened to that video which has now gone viral and I must say that it was too horrible and unacceptable in our society.

“Watching that 73-year-old man helplessly on his knees, facing a downpour of curses and absorbing a hot slap by a palace slave was a gory sight and a nightmare.

“Chief Areola was indeed, caught at the wrong side of the monarch’s law and so, he was dragged to the floor and dehumanised before the world.

“Ogun CSOs are seriously in support of the steps so far taken by the state government by suspending the power-drunk monarch, the Olorile of Orile Ifo, Oba Abdul-Semiu Ogunjobi who publicly humiliated the septuagenarian, Chief Areola”.

Similarly, the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in the State, has also commended the State government and the State Police Command on the steps taken so far to ensure justice for the victim of Orile Ifo assault.

The PCRC called on the Police to arrest the person that slapped the victim as well.

The State PCRC chairman, Ven Samson Kunle Popoola, assured the public of its unbiased stance on issues that affect the fundamental human rights of the people of the State.

Post Views: 6