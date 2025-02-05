Edo 2024: INEC fails to field witnesses, pleads for adjournment

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday failed to produce any witnesses to give oral testimony in defence of its declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the disputed September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

At the resumed hearing of the ongoing proceedings at Edo State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, the commission was billed to open its defence and present witnesses but failed to bring any witnesses in court.

It rather pleaded for an adjournment till tomorrow, 6th of February, 2025 to enable it get its acts together.

INEC proceeded to tender three documents which had already been presented by the petitioners, PDP and Ighodalo, before the court in a desperate bid to buy additional time.

Post Views: 2