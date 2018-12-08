Supersand Eagles pay the penalty against Senegal

Four-time champions Senegal defeated Nigeria 2-0 on penalties following a 4-4 stalemate after regulation and extra time at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Saturday.

Two-time champions Nigeria took the fight to their regular nemesis but the Senegalese were up to the task and refused to bow to the firepower of the Supersand Eagles.

Emeka Ogbonna, who was voted Most Valuable Player of the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON that Nigeria hosted in Lagos in December 2016, was among the goal scorers for the Supersand Eagles, while Fayowole Egan-Osi added one and Taiwo Adams weighed in with a brace.

The Supersand Eagles will clash with their counterparts from Libya on Sunday, starting from 1.15pm Egypt time (12.15pm Nigeria time).

Their last group match is against Tanzania on Monday, starting from 2.30pm Egypt time (1.30pm Nigeria time).