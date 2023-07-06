Subsidy: Kwara government reverses directive reducing workdays to three

828 828

Kwara state government has reversed the directive, reducing working days from five days to three days for civil servants in the state over the removal of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Recall that the state government had, on June 5, 2023, through a letter from the state’s Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, reduced the work days from five to three, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the civil servants in the state.

But, in a letter to the Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state on June 26, the Head of Service reversed the directive to allow the federal government and the organised labour work out modalities on more efficient interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

The letter, signed by Mr. Okedare Adeyinka for the Head of Service, said that the intervention will be unveiled very soon.

The statement partly reads, “For this reason, it has become imperative to revert to the former state of affairs, where civil servants observe five working days pending when a position is reached by the government and the labour.

“I am therefore directed to inform all Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) that the reduced number of working days has been reversed; hence, all categories of workers are to observe the normal five working days per week, with effect from July 10, 2023.

“Workers not covered in the initial workday reduction, which lasted a few days, will have stipends given to them as a show of appreciation,” it added.