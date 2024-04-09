Stop twerking, face governance, Osun APC knocks Governor Adeleke

The All Progressives Congress in Osun has called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to stop frolicking around twerking and focus on delivering quality governance to the people of the state.

The party gave the advice in a statement by Kola Olabisi on Tuesday.

But the state Peoples Democratic Party responded, saying the APC is paranoid with the superlative performance of the governor within one and a half years in office.

The APC chided the governor for fiddling and merry-making in Lagos while civil servants and retirees are yet to receive March wage award despite increased revenue allocation from the Federal Government.

“It is unfortunate that the handlers of the governor have decided not to guide him right. The Governor Adeleke dancing and twerking session at the Sheraton Hotel is an executive show of shame which has diminished the rating of Osun State in the court of the public worldwide.

Also Read:

“I keep wondering why Governor Adeleke who could not justify the receipt of the over N200 billion (net) in Federal allocation within the 15 months of his administration, coupled with N14 billion cash in bank he inherited from the former Governor Gboyega Oyetola, is always comfortable attending night clubs, disco parties and social events in Lagos and Abuja.

“Could there be a justifiable reason under the sun for a governor who could not properly account for N39.5 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2023; series of the Federal Government palliative supports meant for the poor amounting to over N13 billion and other revenues from some donor agencies, to take to dancing and frolicking in the public?

“Why have the state workers and pensioners not received their inadequate palliative wage for the month of March? It is either the governor is wicked or the state is broke. Even if the payment is effected today, 9th day of April, it can’t atone for the suffering the governor has made the innocent workers and senior citizens to go through”, it reads.

Responding through a statement, Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi disclosed that the APC’s outburst is an indication that Governor Adeleke’s performance has clearly overwhelmed the opposition, hence, the resolve to embrace reactive strategy of dishing out propaganda and deliberate misinformation.

“An Osun APC that wickedly abandoned several roads and building projects is today having the temerity to challenge an Adeleke government that has completed several of such projects, saving billions of naira of state funds from waste and demonstrating that a government is a continuum.

“A party that failed woefully for four years has not learnt any lesson, hence its dishonorable lies about a federal school feeding programme which the Federal Government stopped to allow for investigation into a multi-billion naira fraud.

“It is shocking that a failed party and desperate operatives cannot devise a more positive approach to opposition activism than to raise false flags, spread fake news and dish out disinformation which constantly backfires and further paint the opposition as a party that should be resoundingly rejected in the 2026 governorship election”, it added.